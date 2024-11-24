Champlain Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 505,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,699,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of BellRing Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 51.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $78.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

