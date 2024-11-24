Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,222 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,420,367 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $203,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.37.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total transaction of $372,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,448,493.36. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,692.90. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,635 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $166.67 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

