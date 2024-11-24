Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $111.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.22. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $5,062,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,361.75. The trade was a 81.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,275.36. This represents a 61.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 535,733 shares of company stock worth $55,920,470. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.