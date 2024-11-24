Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $840,538,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843,146 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,935,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,858,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,357 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4,524.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,087,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,110,900,000 after buying an additional 2,042,236 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,858 shares of company stock worth $19,661,157. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.67%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.