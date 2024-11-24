Citigroup Inc. Has $68.41 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,638 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $68,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $273.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.77 and a 52-week high of $277.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.82.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.30.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

