Citigroup Inc. Sells 256,740 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,740 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $65,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $56.97 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $54.96 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2123 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

