Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,670 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 158,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 78,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $48.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.