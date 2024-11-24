Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 696 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.2% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $10,372,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $62.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.06. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

