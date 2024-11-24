Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $206,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $92,433,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,880,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,744,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,687,000 after buying an additional 532,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,450,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,398,000 after buying an additional 503,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE OXY opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.70.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

