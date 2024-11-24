Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $239,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,650,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.