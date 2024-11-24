Comedian (BAN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $130.21 Million

Comedian (BAN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, Comedian has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. Comedian has a market capitalization of $130.21 million and approximately $185.60 million worth of Comedian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Comedian token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97,301.46 or 0.99808669 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97,012.99 or 0.99512762 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Comedian Token Profile

Comedian’s genesis date was October 24th, 2024. Comedian’s total supply is 999,961,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,596,809 tokens. The official website for Comedian is banart.art/pc/index.html. Comedian’s official Twitter account is @rwa_ban.

Comedian Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Comedian (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Comedian has a current supply of 999,961,859. The last known price of Comedian is 0.14232728 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $196,034,910.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://banart.art/pc/index.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comedian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comedian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Comedian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

