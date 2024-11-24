Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 71.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -5.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth about $29,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

