Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 1,411 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $621.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $596.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.47. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $454.77 and a 1-year high of $626.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

