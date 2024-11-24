Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 595 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

