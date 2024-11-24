Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 981 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 187,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,398,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,417,000 after buying an additional 120,165 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 308,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 96,525 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

