Crewe Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $94.53 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $94.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

