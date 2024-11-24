Crewe Advisors LLC Trims Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS MOAT opened at $97.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

