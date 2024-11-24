Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 9,486 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $81,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.7% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 47,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,039,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the first quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.3 %

HD stock opened at $420.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $308.31 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

