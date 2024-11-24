Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $42.38 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $42,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $547.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $504.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.50 and a 52 week high of $552.00.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. This trade represents a 42.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $12,024,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,425. This trade represents a 72.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,935 shares of company stock valued at $26,305,169 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 target price (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.