Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1,655.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 755,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,900 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 1.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $212,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $372.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

