David Baszucki Sells 6,460 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $332,237.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,641.85. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $8,451,632.86.

On Friday, October 25th, David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $7,025,056.20.

On Wednesday, September 18th, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $7,593,302.96.

RBLX stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.95.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Roblox by 340.7% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,616,000 after buying an additional 7,835,921 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 24.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,286 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 26.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,044 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter worth $107,491,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth $89,304,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

