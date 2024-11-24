DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,734,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of DexCom worth $183,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in DexCom by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 4.2% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

Shares of DXCM opened at $72.83 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.83.

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,431 shares of company stock valued at $399,319 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

