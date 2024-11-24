Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

