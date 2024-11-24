Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $930.76 and last traded at $927.34. Approximately 53,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 524,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $923.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $952.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $891.74 and a 200-day moving average of $825.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.65%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,854,454. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,756 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 9.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 37,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 369,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,516,000 after acquiring an additional 75,888 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

