Estate Counselors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $180.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.25.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.