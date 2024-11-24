Estate Counselors LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 115.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.72. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $60.64 and a 12-month high of $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
