Estate Counselors LLC Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.53.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

