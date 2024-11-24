Estate Counselors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 90,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 693,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,947,000 after buying an additional 33,716 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,289,000 after acquiring an additional 258,370 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

