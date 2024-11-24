Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,912 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE opened at $184.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.11. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $190.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,811,480.90. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. This trade represents a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,710. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

