First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 781.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth $224,000.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of LCTD stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.20. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $286.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.80.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

