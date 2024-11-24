First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 421.4% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 61.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $85.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.25. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

