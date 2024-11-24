First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 40 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $453.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $427.00 and a 200 day moving average of $455.51. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.24 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $902,394. This represents a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

