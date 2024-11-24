First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,478 PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MFEM opened at $19.65 on Friday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (MFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFEM was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

