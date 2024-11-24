Flagstar Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,467 First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FSIG stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

