Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Purchased by Family Capital Management Inc.

Family Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Family Capital Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLQM. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $699.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

