Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,191 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 145,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 660,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 41,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $514,000.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

(Free Report)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.