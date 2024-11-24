Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULTP) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40. 5,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 15,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.
Fulton Financial Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.
Fulton Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.3203 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.
About Fulton Financial
Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
