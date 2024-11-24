Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 3,007 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 494,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 95,630 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 87.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 25,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,255,000 after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 111,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.
Americold Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $23.09 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.13%.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
