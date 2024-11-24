GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Unloaded Rep. Laurel M. Lee

Representative Laurel M. Lee (R-Florida) recently sold shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in GE Vernova stock on November 8th.

Representative Laurel M. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/7/2024.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 9/10/2024.

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.7 %

GE Vernova stock traded up $9.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $349.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,714,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,099. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $357.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $2,507,296,000. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,770,000.

About Representative Lee

Laurel Lee (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 15th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Lee (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 15th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the Republican primary scheduled on August 20, 2024. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) appointed Lee to serve as the Florida Secretary of State on January 28, 2019, after the resignation of Michael Ertel on January 24. Lee resigned on May 16, 2022. Lee was a judge of the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Florida from 2013 to 2019. She was appointed to the court by Gov. Rick Scott (R) in May 2013. She was elected to the position in 2014. Laurel Lee earned undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Florida. Lee’s career experience includes working as an attorney with Carlton Fields, P.A., an assistant federal public defender and assistant U.S. attorney with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, and a law clerk to James S. Moody on the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

