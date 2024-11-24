GenTrust LLC Invests $206,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 854 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.53 and its 200-day moving average is $251.46. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $198.00 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citic Securities assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.14.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

