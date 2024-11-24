Gentry Private Wealth LLC Buys 552 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $2,666,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

