Gentry Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF comprises 1.5% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gentry Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XNTK. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,576,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,151.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 297.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 79,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,200,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

XNTK opened at $204.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $893.64 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.08. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.70 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

