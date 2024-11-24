Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Maxim Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.41.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $90.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,002.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.17. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $98.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,422.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 1.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 27.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,674 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,163,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 57,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.