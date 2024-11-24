Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Trading 6.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.58. 43,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 140,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Golden Heaven Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

Golden Heaven Group Company Profile

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.

