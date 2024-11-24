Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Trading 0.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.68 and last traded at $32.67. 16,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 30,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $483.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Company Profile

The Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by reweighting the components of the S&P 500 Index based on proprietary fundamental research. GSPY was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Gotham.

