Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 9,112 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 208.9% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $4,623,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $242.39 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.53 and a 200 day moving average of $238.51. The stock has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

