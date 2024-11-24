GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. 134,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 84,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

GSE Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSE Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSE Systems stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned 0.86% of GSE Systems worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

