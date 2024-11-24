Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Acquires 360 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 7.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3,976.8% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in EOG Resources by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 13.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $136.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average is $126.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The trade was a 12.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

