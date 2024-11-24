Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,163,000 after buying an additional 722,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,435,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 269,188 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,743,000 after acquiring an additional 198,889 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in American International Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,200,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,411,000 after purchasing an additional 258,700 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,186,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,213 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.59. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

