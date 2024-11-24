Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC decreased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,594 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 594.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,592 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE BHP opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.465 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

